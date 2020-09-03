Essex man taken into custody in Stoddard County on multiple rape and sodomy charges

An Essex man was arrested in Stoddard County on Tuesday on multiple rape and sodomy related charges. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 31-year-old Shea Johnson was booked on 1st degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a person less than 12 years of age, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, five counts of deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 12 years of age, and three counts of incest. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, on no bond.

