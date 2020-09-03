Sept. 2nd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Alexander, Hardin, and Johnson Counties each have 1 new case, Pulaski County has 5, and Union County has 3. There are 9 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 827 cases, 649 recoveries, and 23 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 44 (38 recoveries)

Hardin: 20 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 123 (85 recoveries)

Massac: 63 (47 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 18 (10 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 134 (113 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 425 (338 recoveries, 20 deaths)