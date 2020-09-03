Thursday, September 3rd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

A 74-year-old Florida landlord shoved a female tenant and then stole a Donald Trump flag that was displayed in the victim’s yard. Cops say that Joseph Mazzara went into the “closed backyard of the victim to steal a Trump flag.”

Mazzara, who owns the small apartment building where the woman lives, “had no right to enter the residence and was not performing his official landlord duties,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Mazzara arrived at the property and “forcefully pushed” 60-year-old Lisa Marie Pelland to gain access to the side yard. After pushing Pelland, Mazzara “took the Trump flag and left the scene.”

Pelland told cops she suffered minor bruising and had “grease/dirt marks on her arm from the defendant touching/striking her.” Mazzara was subsequently arrested and charged with felony battery.