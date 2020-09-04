Friday, September 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

22-year-old Florida resident Bounty Cheramy was arrested for drunk driving early Sunday after allegedly slamming his Mazda into an electronic sign cautioning motorists to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

Cops found Cheramy outside his car around 12:30 am. on the state’s Gulf Coast. Cheramy’s car had sustained “heavy front-end damage,” reported a deputy who also noted that “the county sign board trailer had been struck.” He smelled of alcohol, was swaying back and forth, and could not focus on questions posed by a deputy.

Cheramy, who performed poorly on a series of field sobriety tests, took two breath tests, both of which recorded his blood alcohol content at twice the .08 legal limit. He was charged with a pair of DUI counts and careless driving. He is scheduled for arraignment on September 16th.