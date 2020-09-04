Sept. 3rd Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID19 related death in the region. The individual was a male in his 60’s from Alexander County. They also reported 11 new cases. Pope and Union Counties each have 1 new case, Alexander County has 3, Massac County has 4, and Pulaski County has 2. There are 19 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 838 cases, 668 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 47 (38 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 20 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 123 (90 recoveries)

Massac: 67 (48 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 19 (13 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 136 (116 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 426 (345 recoveries, 20 deaths)