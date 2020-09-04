Sikeston man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor

Yesterday, a Sikeston man was sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor. At his guilty plea hearing last January, 27-year-old John McCree admitted that he used a mobile phone to take sexually explicit images and videos of a girl at an apartment in Sikeston in May of 2019. Following his 20-year sentence, McCree was ordered to be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life. McCree will also be required to register as a sex offender. This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

