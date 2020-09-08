Police stakeout leads to arrest after repeated burglaries at church

Last Thursday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department coordinated a surveillance operation at St. James Church in response to recent Church burglaries. Around 3 a.m., a Cape Girardeau Police Officer, who was operating in a covert capacity, observed an adult male approach the west alleyway of the building and enter the Church by damaging an exterior window. This Officer quietly approached the area and observed the suspect searching through the basement area of the Church with a flashlight. Additional Officers arrived to assist and they were able to locate the suspect hiding in an interior utility closet within the Church Basement. The suspect was identified as Danny Warren III, of Cape Girardeau. Meth and contraband were found on his person. Warren is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau municipal jail on a warrant for 2nd-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. His bond is set at $20,000.00 cash only.

