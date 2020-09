Sept. 4th-5th Cape County COVID Update

Saturday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 47 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 1,040 confirmed cases and 72 probable cases. There are 10 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,112 cases with 857 recoveries, and 12 deaths in the county. 340 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 588 are in the City of Cape, and 184 are in Jackson.

Friday reports, no weekend updates.

Bollinger – 177 cases (145 confirmed, 25 probable), 112 recoveries, 1 death

7 new confirmed

2 new probable

3 new recoveries

Perry – 472 cases (445 confirmed, 27 probable), 390 recoveries, 4 deaths

16 new confirmed

4 new probable

44 recoveries

Scott – 674 cases, 511 recoveries, 14 deaths

2 new cases

3 new recoveries

Stoddard – 345 cases, 284 recoveries, 10 deaths

7 new cases

6 new recoveries