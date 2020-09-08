Sept. 4th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 14 new cases in the region. Johnson and Union Counties each have 4 new cases, Massac County has 3, Pope County has 1, and Pulaski County has 2. There are 5 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 852 cases, 673 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 47 (38 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 20 (18 recoveries)

Johnson: 127 (92 recoveries)

Massac: 70 (48 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 20 (13 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 138 (117 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 430 (347 recoveries, 20 deaths)