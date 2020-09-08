Shell casings, live rounds recovered during Saturday morning shots fired investigation in Cape

The Southeast Missourian reports that members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Spanish Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers canvassed the area, but were unable to locate any suspects, victims or property damage. There were no direct witnesses to the incident, but officers later recovered 11 shell casings and two live rounds of handgun ammunition near the area of North and North Spanish streets. The evidence is being processed, but no suspects have been identified in connection to the incident.

