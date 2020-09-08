Tuesday, September 8th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Tennessee man called 9-1-1 more than 1100 times over the past six weeks, a prolific misuse of the emergency dispatch system that included the suspect asking a police operator “if they wanted to buy egg rolls.”

Investigators allege that Huu Nguyen, a 54-year-old Memphis resident, began dialing 9-1-1 from his cell phone in mid-July. By the time of his arrest yesterday, Nguyen had logged 1,171 calls to 9-1-1, though he “did not have an emergency.”

On Tuesday, Nguyen called 9-1-1 241 times. On Wednesday, Nguyen placed thirty-two calls to the emergency number, one of which involved food: “The suspect asked the 9-1-1 Dispatcher if they wanted to buy egg rolls and then disconnected the line.”

Nguyen has several prior convictions for misusing the emergency dispatch system and has been branded a “habitual 9-1-1 abuser” by police. Nguyen was arrested yesterday outside a Memphis building that is home to a Vietnamese restaurant and the Oriental Best Market.