Chester Bridge repairs begin

Repairs to Missouri Highway 51 over the Mississippi River (Chester Bridge) began yesterday by the Missouri Department of Transportation. MoDOT crews have reduced the bridge to one lane, using a temporary signal to guide traffic through the work zone. Because of deteriorated conditions found during a recent inspection, the bridge is currently load posted at 25 tons. Bridge crews and equipment from Jefferson City, St. Louis and the Southeast District will continue their work until all necessary repairs are completed. Additional details regarding timelines for repairs will be released soon. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

