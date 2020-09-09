Felony charges filed against 18-year-old man after armed robbery in Cape Girardeau

An 18-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken into police custody over the weekend after allegedly robbing a juvenile at gunpoint Thursday. Kaydence Robertson is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of armed criminal action in connection to the incident. The alleged victim told police she had exchanged social-media messages with Robertson regarding the purchase of a firearm. She was picked up from her residence by “an unknown male driver and Robertson” and began speaking with Robertson about purchasing a firearm from him. Robertson told the victim they would be taking a “detour” before the driver stopped in an alleyway in the 400 block of Bellevue Street and two other men approached the vehicle. Robertson and his driver then exited the vehicle, displayed firearms, and removed the victim from the vehicle at gunpoint. They searched her and removed $500.00 from her purse. All four males then entered the vehicle and fled the scene. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

