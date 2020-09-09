Labor Day Weekend Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There are 3 in Alexander County, 2 in Hardin County, 6 in Johnson County, 3 in Massac County, 1 in Pope County, 4 in Pulaski County, and 8 in Union County. There are 12 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 879 cases, 685 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 50 (39 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 22 (19 recoveries)

Johnson: 133 (95 recoveries)

Massac: 73 (48 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 21 (13 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 142 (117 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 438 (354 recoveries, 20 deaths)