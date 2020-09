Sept. 6th – 8th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related death. The individual was in their 90’s. They also reported 41 new confirmed cases and 4 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 1,081 confirmed cases and 76 probable cases. There are 84 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,157 cases with 941 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the county. 348 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 618 are in the City of Cape, and 191 are in Jackson.

Weekend Updates:

Bollinger – 203 cases (176 confirmed, 27 probable), 164 recoveries, 1 death

31 new confirmed

2 new probable

52 new recoveries

Perry – 488 cases (460 confirmed, 28 probable), 426 recoveries, 4 deaths

15 new confirmed

1 new probable

36 recoveries

Scott – 699 cases, 548 recoveries, 14 deaths

25 new cases

37 new recoveries

Stoddard – 357 cases, 296 recoveries, 10 deaths

12 new cases

12 new recoveries