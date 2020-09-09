Wednesday, September 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A woman named Ashley Spencer wanted to celebrate her 34th birthday with a bang. Specifically, the Florida Woman is accused of soliciting an accomplice to help kill her husband’s lover, a murder which “could be her birthday gift” to herself.

Police began investigating Spencer in late-August after a friend reported that she was making threats against the woman. In an August 29th Snapchat message, Spencer asked the source, “You know of any felons that don’t give a damn about life and willing to do a job?”

In a subsequent phone call, Spencer spoke of buying a gun and wanting to “do harm to the baby” fathered by her husband with the female target. In a September 2nd meeting with the purported felon–who was actually an undercover federal agent–Spencer agreed to pay $2,000 for the man’s assistance in the murder.

While Spencer said she planned to shoot the victim while the woman slept in her home, she told the undercover that he would help her break into the residence and then dispose of her firearm after the killing. Charged with solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit burglary, both felonies, Spencer is being held in county jail.