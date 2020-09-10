Missouri’s Governor Announces $1 Million Grant to Expand Violent Crime De-Escalation Program in St. Louis

Missouri’s governor has announced a $1 million grant that’s aimed at expanding a violent crime de-escalation program in St. Louis. Governor Mike Parson said that the program focuses on gun violence, de-escalation, and providing resources to crime victims.

The governor says the grant will focus on community outreach and direct engagement with citizens in the highest crime and poverty areas. St. Louis has recorded 191 homicides in 2020: the city had 194 homicides in all of 2019.