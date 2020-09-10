Sept. 9th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, and Pulaski Counties each have 1 new case, and Union County has 2. There are 5 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 886 cases, 690 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 50 (40 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 23 (20 recoveries)

Johnson: 134 (95 recoveries)

Massac: 74 (48 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 22 (13 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 143 (118 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 440 (356 recoveries, 20 deaths)