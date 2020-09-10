TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

Recent video footage from Wales shows a bride who ended up brawling in a field on her wedding day with shocked onlookers watching the carnage. The fight appears to have broken out after the ceremony and footage shows the new bride rolling around on the grass with another person.

The bride is still dressed in her white gown and veil. On the ground nearby, another guest appears to be passed out, with reports saying she was “drunk and asleep.” Shocked guests watched the chaos with one shouting “call the police.”

The clip went viral after being uploaded to Reddit with a post revealing it happened in Swansea. It was captioned “Yes, that’s the bride brawling in the meadow.” South Wales Police were called to reports of the disturbance and “enquiries are ongoing.”

