Better Business Bureau has online safety reminder for MO parents with kids learning online

Most Missouri students are back to school and some are settling in for distance learning amid COVID-19. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is cautioning about a different virus–the kind that can impact your home computer. The Bureau’s Bao Vang says the same phishing scams that parents deal with can be sent to kids.

Vang says parents should remind their kids not to click on spam and junk mail. And she recommends parents use parental controls if necessary, especially for young kids.