Dorena-Hickman Ferry to Halt Service After First Run Friday Morning, Sept 11

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to halt service after the first run this morning. The ferry will make the first run to assist regular commuters, then halt service to allow concrete work on the Kentucky Landing. The ferry crew will also use the downtime to do some maintenance. Captain Jeremy Newsom hopes to be back in service sometime later in the day. However, that will primarily depend on how quickly concrete poured on the ramp cures. The ferry will provide timely notice when service is able to resume. Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling (731) 693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

