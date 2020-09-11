Friday, September 11th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO…

A man from Hawthorne, Florida is facing several charges after deputies say he stole mail from a woman while he was wearing only his underwear. Deputies responded to the call and they heard the bizarre story from the homeowner.

The woman told authorities she came outside to find a man in his undergarments taking mail out of her mailbox. When she asked what he was doing, 64-year-old David Dunaway began yelling incoherently and attempted to attack her while she was in her vehicle.

Dunaway swung at her through the car window, but only hit her with the stolen mail. The woman drove a short distance away to put space between the two, but Dunaway chased after her. Dunaway was eventually arrested and charged with burglary with assault or battery and resisting an officer without violence.