Missouri Fraternal Order of Police Back Eric Schmitt for Attorney General

For his strong support of law enforcement, Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been endorsed by the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police in the race for Missouri Attorney General. The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police represents more than 8,000 members in the state.



“I am proud to stand with Missouri’s law enforcement community to help make our communities safer,” said Eric Schmitt. “It is an honor to have the backing of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police – the voice of our police officers – who put their lives on the line every day to protect the safety of our families.”



“Your vocal support of law enforcement is paramount to the men and women who took an oath to keep our communities safe,” said Rick Inglima, President of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, in the endorsement of Attorney General Schmitt. “Our members go to work each day knowing they may not return home to their family. Therefore, we rely on elected officials who understand the challenges facing every law enforcement officer and who are committed to effective public safety solutions in Missouri. We believe you have earned this endorsement through your history of public service, integrity, and character.”



As Attorney General, Eric Schmitt has been focused on keeping Missourians safe and ensuring safer streets and safer communities for all Missouri families. Schmitt knows working with our men and women in law enforcement is vital to protecting public safety.



Schmitt created the Safer Streets Initiative in January 2009. This initiative created a community partnership between the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office and various local law enforcement units to help fight and prosecute violent criminal acts. To date, there have been nearly 300 charges issued through this initiative.



Schmitt also launched the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019 to achieve justice for victims by helping eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in Missouri. By developing statewide protocols to expedite testing for untested kits we are expediting overdue justice for victims of sexual assault. To date, his office has sent over 1300 kits for testing and is working with local law enforcement and victims to prosecute criminals.



Schmitt partnered with the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force together to help stop human trafficking. Under his leadership the state has changed the way this crime is reported and has already seen success stories with the rescue of potential victims.



Schmitt is taking the fight to pharmaceutical companies to help alleviate the opioid crisis in Missouri. He is standing shoulder to shoulder with Missourians who have been affected by the opioid crisis and fighting back against the big pharmaceutical companies to hold them accountable in court for their misrepresentations that destroyed families and communities across our state.



Eric Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. A lifelong, sixth-generation Missourian, Eric is driven by his constitutional conservative beliefs, which he applies every day as the lawyer for all six million Missourians.



