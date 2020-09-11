Sept. 10th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 15 new cases in the region. Hardin County has 1 new case, Alexander and Pulaski Counties each have 2, Massac and Union Counties each have 3, and Johnson County has 4. There are 5 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 901 cases, 695 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 52 (40 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 24 (20 recoveries)

Johnson: 138 (96 recoveries)

Massac: 77 (50 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 22 (13 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 145 (119 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 443 (357 recoveries, 20 deaths)