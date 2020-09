REGISTER HERE



Presented by SEMO Disc Golf and SEMO ESPN. Charity tournament! All registration and raffle proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

Two Rounds!

Lunch Provided

Free CTPs / $5 Ace Pool / Raffle Items

Flighted after First Round

Cash Prizes awarded to top three ‘A’ Flight teams

Merchandise awarded to top three ‘B’ Flight teams

Sponsor a hole for $50!

Registration 7am-8am

Players Meeting 8:30am

Shotgun start at 9:00am