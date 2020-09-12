Trading Post – September 12

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200

Drum equipment – ph #: 573-334-6543

Tree trimming service

Buying: gas-powered hedge trimmer – ph #: 573-837-3237

Buying: Stihl garden tiller 

Buying: Bose stereo w/CD player – ph #: 667-5540

14 hp Vanguard engine – $250 – ph #: 837-9005

21 qt granite canning pot – w/lids & rings – $50 – ph #: 573-450-9172

Grill for Jeep Liberty – FREE

5th wheel hitchhead – FREE – ph #: 573-887-3013

Two engines for John Deere mowers – $150-200 – ph #: 620-3572

Battery-powered lawn mower – $40

Self-propelled bicycle – 28 in – $50 – ph #: 573-270-9582

Craftsman 10 in radial arm saw – $150

Kirby vacuum cleaner – $600

Buying: rough-cut oak lumber – ph #: 573-576-0030

Two wood stoves – w/pipes

Fishing equipment

Shallow well pump – ph #: 421-5385

Kenmore Elite refrigerator – 31 cu ft – $600 – ph #: 573-275-4415

Set of oak TV tables – $25

Lane recliner – $100

Various Pella doors & windows – ph #: 573-450-5312

Buying: books (Sinking of the Bismarck/Population Bomb) – ph #: 573-275-8560

Various motorcycles & vehicles – ph #: 573-450-5401

Antique table w/chairs – $800 – ph #: 573-471-0472

