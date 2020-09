The Illinois State Police report that a Cairo man had been arrested on Wednesday on a charge of possession of child pornography. 86-year-old Ronald Diggs was arrested by ISP troopers with the Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7. ISP said they are not releasing any more information about the case, but asked anyone with information to contact ISP District 13 at 618-542-2171 extension 1207.

