Cairo woman charged with five counts of first-degree murder

The Illinois State Police arrested a Cairo woman on five counts of first-degree murder on Friday. In May of 2018, ISP officials initiated an investigation into the homicide of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards, of Cairo, whose body was pulled from a river in Madisonville, KY on May 23, 2018. An autopsy revealed Edwards had died as a result of homicidal means. A thorough investigation ensued and on Aug. 11, 2020, 66-year-old Mary Davis was arrested for concealment of a homicidal death. She was released after posting bond. On September 10, 2020, The Alexander County State’s Attorney’s office filed five additional counts of first-degree murder for Davis.

