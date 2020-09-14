Missouri’s Governor Praises Start of School Year for K-12 and for Colleges and Universities

Missouri’s governor says colleges and universities across the state are off to a good start this September. Governor Mike Parson said that he had a recent conference call with the presidents of Missouri’s four-year universities to discuss the status of COVID on college campuses.

The governor emphasizes that they also discussed the continued willingness of state officials to assist Missouri universities with testing, contact tracing, and in obtaining critical resources. Governor Parson also warns that we continue to see an increase in COVID cases for college-age students.