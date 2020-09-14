Sept. 11th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 3 are in Alexander County, 2 are in Massac County, and 7 are in Union County. There are 10 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 913 cases, 705 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 55 (41 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 24 (20 recoveries)

Johnson: 138 (97 recoveries)

Massac: 79 (51 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 22 (14 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 145 (122 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 450 (360 recoveries, 20 deaths)