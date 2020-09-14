Shots fired in 900 block of College Street damage property, cable line

The Southeast Missourian Reports that an active investigation is underway into a shots-fired incident around 1:30 a.m. Sunday that damaged a cable line and multiple homes in the 900 block of College Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area and located several homes and items of personal property struck by gunfire. Audio of more than 20 sounds resembling gunshots could be heard on surveillance footage captured nearby at the time the incident was reported. At least two homes on the block showed visible bullet holes as a result of the incident, and a resident in the area said cable crews were working in the area the next morning to repair a severed fiber line. Several spent rounds and shell casings were seized at the scene. No one was injured during the incident and no suspects are identified at this time. A police investigation into the incident remains active, and anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Like this: Like Loading...