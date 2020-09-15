Jonesboro man charged with indecent solicitation of a child

A Union County man is facing charges for trying to solicit a child. 78-year-old Harry Goetz, of Jonesboro, is charged with one count of indecent solicitation of a child, one count of traveling to meet a minor, one count of solicitation to meet a minor, and one count of grooming. Goetz attempted to meet a person he believed to be a child under the age of 14 “for the purpose of sexual gratification.” Authorities say Goetz was arrested Thursday after “an extensive investigation” by the Union County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from KTS Predator Hunters. Goetz is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is set for October 2 in Union County Court.

