Multiple shootings investigated Saturday morning in Cape, 3 injuries reported

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired and gunshot wounds over the weekend, three of which occurred early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the first aggravated assault at 3:08 a.m. when police received a report of a patient with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim told investigators he had been standing outside of a parked vehicle near South Sprigg Street when he heard multiple gunshots. Officers responded to a second aggravated assault at 4 a.m. in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street where two people had been hit by gunfire. A male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso and told police he was shot by an unknown suspect while walking through an alleyway. A female victim near the scene also had a gunshot wound to her lower torso. Police responded to a third gun-related incident about 20 minutes later in the 1300 block of West Cape Rock Drive for a report of shots fired. Officers located several spent shell casings in the area, but there are no suspects and no direct witnesses at this time. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

