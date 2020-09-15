Sept. 14th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. 4 are in Alexander County, 2 are in Hardin County, 6 are in Johnson County, 5 are in Massac County, 1 is in Pope County, 2 are in Pulaski County, and 9 are in Union County. There are 14 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 942 cases, 719 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 59 (42 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 26 (20 recoveries)

Johnson: 144 (99 recoveries)

Massac: 84 (54 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 23 (14 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 147 (126 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 459 (364 recoveries, 20 deaths)