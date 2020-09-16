Sept. 15th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. Alexander, Hardin, and Pulaski Counties each have 1 new case and Massac County has 2. There are 7 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 947 cases, 726 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 60 (42 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 27 (21 recoveries)

Johnson: 144 (99 recoveries)

Massac: 86 (54 recoveries, 1 death)

Pope: 23 (14 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 148 (129 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 459 (367 recoveries, 20 deaths)