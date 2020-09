A boil-water advisory for about 350 households in Northern Cape Girardeau has been canceled. The advisory, issued Tuesday, affected homes in the West Cape Rock/Snake Hill/Tanglewood/Cape Hills area and resulted from a water main break caused by construction activity, and was expected to be in effect until this evening. The water was tested and confirmed to be clean and safe yesterday. For more information, visit www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.

