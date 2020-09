Sept. 16th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 30 new confirmed cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 1,340 confirmed cases and 79 probable cases. There are 10 new recoveries. This brings the total to 1,419 cases with 1,125 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the county. 403 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 772 are in the City of Cape, and 244 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 346 cases (316 confirmed, 30 probable), 217 recoveries, 1 death

50 new confirmed

1 new probable

53 new recoveries

Perry – 607 cases (564 confirmed, 43 probable), 504 recoveries, 4 deaths

15 new confirmed

3 new probable

13 new recoveries

Scott – 774 cases, 698 recoveries, 14 deaths

8 new cases

74 new recoveries

Stoddard – 452 cases, 339 recoveries, 14 deaths

3 new deaths

10 new cases

9 new recoveries