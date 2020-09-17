Sept. 16th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department confirmed 1 new COVID19 related death. The individual was a female in her 90’s from Massac County. They also reported 18 new cases in the region. 2 are in Alexander County, 4 are in Hardin County, 3 are in Johnson County, 3 are in Pulaski County, and 6 are in Union County. There are 3 new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 965 cases, 729 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 62 (43 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 31 (21 recoveries)

Johnson: 147 (100 recoveries)

Massac: 86 (54 recoveries, 2 death)

Pope: 23 (14 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 151 (129 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 465 (368 recoveries, 20 deaths)