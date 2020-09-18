East Prairie Man Arrested For Promoting Child Pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested an East Prairie man on Tuesday for promoting and possessing child pornography. The arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center. On Tuesday, investigators executed a search warrant at 18-year-old Michael Jones’ residence. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Jones was arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Jail. On Wednesday, the Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Jones with three counts of promoting child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Jones’ bond was set at $200,000.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children. The Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is partially funded by the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Missouri Digital Forensic Center is a joint effort of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Social Services, and the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug Program, and is coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.