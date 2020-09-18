Friday, September 18th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida Woman named Lovely Butts allegedly doused a juvenile relative with bleach and threatened to pistol whip the victim during a confrontation Monday night at a Daytona Beach home.

According to cops, the 64-year-old Butts was arrested on a pair of felonies–aggravated assault and child abuse–and booked into the Volusia County jail, from which she was released today on bond. Seen at right, Butts is scheduled for arraignment on October 15th.

Investigators allege that Butts threw bleach at the female victim, “causing the bleach to strike her in the face and mouth” and “also threatened to pistol whip” the girl “while holding a firearm.” The minor is described in a police report as Butts’ “primary caregiver.”