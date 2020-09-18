Pedestrian hospitalized after Sunday night hit-and-run collision in Cape UPDATE

Sunday night, an adult male pedestrian was walking east across south Sprigg Street near Morgan Oak when he fell down in the center of the southbound lane. As the pedestrian attempted to stand back up, he was struck by a passenger vehicle that was traveling south on Sprigg street. The vehicle slowed down momentarily after striking the pedestrian but then continued to drive south on Sprigg and ultimately left the scene of the accident without stopping or checking on the severely injured pedestrian. On Tuesday, Cape Girardeau Police Officers were able to use various traffic cameras in the downtown area to locate and track this suspect vehicle’s location prior to the motor vehicle accident. Officers were then able to utilize this information to successfully locate the vehicle and identify the driver. The driver of the vehicle has since been physically located and the Cape Girardeau Police Department has forwarded the case to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor’s office for formal charges.

