Phase Zero at Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson

An administrative order by 32nd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis says the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is operating under Phase Zero functions effective at the close of business Thursday due to one or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among courthouse personnel. All in-person hearings at the courthouse are suspended and only emergency matters will be heard. Applications for orders of protection are to be filed with the office of the Circuit Clerk, and anyone with a hearing scheduled during the period of suspension is advised to contact their attorney. The order is in effect only at the courthouse in Jackson until at least 8:30 a.m. Oct. 2. All other court facilities in the 32nd Judicial Circuit are exempt from the order and will remain under Phase Two operating directives without change.

Like this: Like Loading...