Sept. 17th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 15 new cases in the region. Alexander and Hardin Counties each have 1 new case, Johnson County has 5, and Union County has 8. There are 12 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 980 cases, 741 recoveries, and 25 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 63 (44 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 32 (23 recoveries)

Johnson: 152 (101 recoveries)

Massac: 86 (55 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 23 (15 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 151 (132 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 473 (371 recoveries, 20 deaths)