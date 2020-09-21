Cape Girardeau shooting under investigation

The Southeast Missourian reports that a shooting incident last Thursday morning is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau police. An adult male with a superficial gunshot wound was dropped off by a friend at Southeast Hospital’s emergency room in Cape Girardeau. Police say the friend left the scene without giving any information, and the victim has been uncooperative with questioning. Detectives are actively investigating. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau police department at (573) 335-6621. There was another shooting or shots fired reported Monday morning at Morgan Oak and Ellis. Details are forthcoming.

