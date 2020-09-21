Missouri Governor Parson to Sign Witness Protection Legislation

Legislation that’s aimed at providing witness protection will be signed into law this (Monday) afternoon by Missouri’s governor in Kansas City and Joplin. The bipartisan witness protection legislation was one of Governor Mike Parson’s top priorities for the special session on violent crime. Lee’s Summit GOP State Representative Jonathan Patterson says the bill is crucial

The bill will create a pretrial witness protection services fund, that will provide security to witnesses, potential witnesses and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The Senate approved Patterson’s bill 29-0, and it passed the House on a 147-3 vote.