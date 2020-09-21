Structure fire on South Sprigg in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was dispatched to the area of South Sprigg and La Cruz for a structure fire late Saturday night. While responding, Central Dispatch reported it was believed to be a vacant structure. Units arrived on scene in approximately 3 minutes and found a large 2 story structure in flames. Defensive operations were established. The fire was controlled in approximately 30 minutes. Fire units remained on scene performing overhaul until 01:21 a.m. Cape Girardeau fire stations were staffed by Jackson, Gordonville and Scott City Fire departments during the incident. There was about $25,000 worth of damage.

