Cape police investigate Thursday night report of shots fired from vehicle near College Street
The Southeast Missourian reports that members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the area of College and South Pacific streets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple shots fired. An anonymous caller reported the occupants of a silver passenger car fired shots out the passenger side of the vehicle as it traveled on College Street. Officers responded to the scene, but there was no damage or evidence found.