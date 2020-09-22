COVID-19 could put MoDOT, travelers in a major bind this winter
Missouri’s road cleanup crews could be in a major workforce bind this winter. The Missouri Department of Transportation has a shortfall of more than 400 plow truck drivers and heavy equipment operators for the winter traveling season. During a legislative committee hearing, MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna says he is concerned about the shortage growing this winter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McKenna says the department is hiring plow truck drivers and heavy equipment operators.