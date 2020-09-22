Fight, accidental gunshot reported Saturday during Bikers on the Square event in Perryville

On Saturday, officers with the Perryville Police Department responded to the parking area on Main St. in regard to a fight in progress. While en route, dispatch received a second call of a gunshot in the same area. Once officers arrived on scene, they located two individuals that had been injured by cutting instruments but declined to pursue charges. Four individuals were taken into custody and transported to the Perryville Police Department. All subjects were later released per the Prosecuting Attorney, pending charges after a review of the case. After interviewing subjects at the scene, the gunshot was apparently due to an accidental discharge of a handgun from one of the subjects who had been taken into custody. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who has knowledge of the incident is encouraged to contact the Perryville Police Department at (573)547-4546.

