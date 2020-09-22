Officer struck, fentanyl located during arrest of 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man

The Southeast Missourian reports that a Cape Girardeau man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly attempting to escape police custody and hitting a police officer multiple times. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Whitener Street at 2:55 p.m. for a report of someone trespassing and located 20-year-old Aubrey Alford unlawfully on the property. Alford immediately ran from the scene as police attempted to detain him, and a Cape Girardeau police officer chased Alford for several blocks before making physical contact with him. The fleeing suspect resisted the officer’s attempts to place him under arrest and a second, short foot chase ensued. Alford used his elbow to hit the pursuing officer multiple times while the officer attempted to detain him. Alford was eventually restrained and secured in handcuffs. Officers then searched him and found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Alford has been charged with resisting arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of fentanyl. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office on a $7,500 cash-only bond.

